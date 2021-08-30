Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,880.08 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,890.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,623.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

