Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $14.49 on Monday, hitting $2,894.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,892.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

