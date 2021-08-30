Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $25.66 on Monday, hitting $2,905.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,892.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.