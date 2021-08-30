AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 97,039 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,818.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 7.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QCOM traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

