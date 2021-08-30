AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 7.0% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Owl Rock Capital worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 78,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,137,772.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,996,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,345,456.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 32,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $476,844.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,893,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,047,011.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,157 shares of company stock worth $8,482,807 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

