Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is ($0.52). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.38. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,142. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.61.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

