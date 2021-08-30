Alternate Health (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Shares Up 140%

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF)’s stock price shot up 140% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.

Alternate Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHGIF)

Alternate Health Corp. is a medical cannabis company, which engages in the research, education, production, and laboratories to increase the awareness, regulatory compliance, and appropriate usage of cannabinoids in modern medical practices. It operates through the Laboratory and Toxicology Services; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alternate Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternate Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.