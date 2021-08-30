Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 411.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Alteryx worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,339 shares of company stock worth $1,944,587. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. decreased their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $74.22 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.