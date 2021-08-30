Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 1,261,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 917,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGC. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

