Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. 14,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $577.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altimmune by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Altimmune by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $15,412,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.