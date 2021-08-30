Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

MO opened at $49.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

