Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
