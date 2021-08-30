Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

