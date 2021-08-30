Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.