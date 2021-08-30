AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 9.2% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.61. 736,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,718,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock worth $7,422,293. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.