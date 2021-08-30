Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CFO Sells $8,373,110.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amcor stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 229,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after buying an additional 510,486 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,100,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 743,484 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $3,135,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.