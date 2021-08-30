Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 510,486 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,100,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 743,484 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $3,135,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

