Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of AMTB opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $923.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.