American Century Companies Inc. Buys 261,301 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,301 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.78% of Zimmer Biomet worth $595,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.