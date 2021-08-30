American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,182,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.65% of Mondelez International worth $573,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $61.95. 67,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

