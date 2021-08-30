American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400,977 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.65% of The Charles Schwab worth $855,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,625,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.55. 37,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,755. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

