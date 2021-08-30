American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,134 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,328,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,665,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,317,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.54. 11,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

