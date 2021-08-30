American Century Companies Inc. Has $519.07 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $519,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,783. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

