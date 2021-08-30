American Century Companies Inc. Has $587.36 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,968,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,393,217 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.32% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $587,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,631. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

