American Century Companies Inc. Has $869.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,970,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 646,003 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.94% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $869,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,109,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,937. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

