American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.61% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $701,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,759.27.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,922.97. 422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,726.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.