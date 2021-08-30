American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432,399 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of HDFC Bank worth $505,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.30. 9,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

