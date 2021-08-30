American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 40,671 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $511,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $343.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $341.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

