American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 50,312 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $645,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $664.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $674.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

