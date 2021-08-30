American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.31% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $703,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $15.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $683.94. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,997. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $665.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

