American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,454,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,881 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Cisco Systems worth $713,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 47,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155,484. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $248.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.