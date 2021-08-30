American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $703,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.10. 235,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,299,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

