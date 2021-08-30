American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,599,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,374 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.67% of Avantor worth $553,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.59. 17,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

