American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Costco Wholesale worth $426,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.8% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.87. 16,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $200.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

