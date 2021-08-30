American Century Companies Inc. Sells 14,048 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,367,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $14.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,905.78. 6,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,906.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,677.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

