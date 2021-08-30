American Century Companies Inc. Sells 176,417 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 176,417 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.8% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.66% of Medtronic worth $1,106,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.97. 11,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.