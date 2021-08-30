American Century Companies Inc. Sells 297,008 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,266,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 297,008 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of PayPal worth $2,118,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $331.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

