American Century Companies Inc. Sells 386,833 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 386,833 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of American Express worth $788,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,484. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.