American Century Companies Inc. Sells 66,817 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,402 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66,817 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Adobe worth $752,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $663.13. 2,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,892. The company has a market capitalization of $315.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $662.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $615.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.