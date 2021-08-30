American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302,186 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.66% of Texas Instruments worth $1,179,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.79. 20,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $177.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

