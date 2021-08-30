American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $68,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

