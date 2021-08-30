American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lessened by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded down $4.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.26. 2,579,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,029. The stock has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

