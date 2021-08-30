American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Cut by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,829 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82,440 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $168.65 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

