American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7,613.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,264 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $136.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

