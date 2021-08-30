American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMH. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

