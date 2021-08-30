American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

