American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist decreased their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

