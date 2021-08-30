American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ARL traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $11.05. 11,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,368. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

