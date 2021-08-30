American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.12

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.12 and last traded at $92.10, with a volume of 123289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,922 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

