American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.35. 49,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,145. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $291.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.