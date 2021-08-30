Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,461.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

